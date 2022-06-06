Olivia Rodrigo Straps Into Bondage-Inspired Dress With Geometric Sandals at MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet 2022

Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie & TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Olivia Rodrigo made a sleek style statement in all-black to the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet in Los Angeles today.

Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie & TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The pop star wore a black halter gown by Jean Paul Gaultier with a crisscross neckline. The dress seemed to be a play on BDSM themes coupled with the ever-popular trend of wearing lingerie casually. The bodice was made of mesh, the shape scooping to create a graphic top half. The dress was made of black opaque fabric that transitioned into black leather detailing on the lower half of the bodice and waist. The skirt is a tight maxi length that mimics the shape and style of a pencil skirt, widening at the hips, and tapering as it cascades down.

Rodrigo opted for black summery strappy heels, gracing the red carpet with a popular style. The shoes also subtly fell in line with BDSM themes with loads of crisscrossing straps and sharp lines. The toes on the shoes are angled to one side, playing on that angular bodice up top.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 in Los Angeles honor the year’s best television and film in a fan-voted award ceremony. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” leads the pack with seven nominations, while “Euphoria” is a close second with six nods. Two new categories were also added for the 2022 ceremony: Best Song and “Here for the Hookup.” Vanessa Hudgens hosts this year’s ceremony, which marks the 30th year of the awards show. As always, winners will go home with a coveted golden popcorn trophy. The main awards show is followed by the second annual MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which was prerecorded on June 2 and honors the best of reality TV, talk shows, and documentaries.