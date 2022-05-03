Olivia Rodrigo Glitters All Over in 6-Inch Heels & Purple Versace Dress at Met Gala 2022

Olivia Rodrigo sparkled like a disco ball on the red carpet tonight in New York at Met Gala 2022, opting to wear Versace.

The singer’s dress was heavily embellished with rhinestones, giving it a shine that was almost blinding. The reflective quality of the dress leans slightly lavender in an unexpected but gorgeous move.

Olivia Rodrigo at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The Versace gown also sports a slit running up Rodrigo’s thigh while the rest of the gown pools at her feet. Rodrigo also wore sheer purple gloves and stacked on chunky rings.

Rodrigo carried a gold reflective clutch and smoked out her eyes with purple for a sultry look. The star also wore purple butterflies in her hair to amp up the drama.

The purple hue continued dow to her shoes, of which she chose peep-toe platforms with a chunky heel.

Olivia Rodrigo in Versace at the Met Gala. CREDIT: AP

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

