Olivia Rodrigo Soars in 7-Inch Heels Together With Joshua Basset for ‘High School Musical: The Musical Series’ Premiere Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo reunited with cast members and celebrated music for the season three premiere of “High School Musical: The Musical Series.”

The “Good 4 U” songstress headed back to East High for the third time, hitting the red carpet in an all-black ensemble on July 27 held at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The former Disney Channel star was joined by her co-star Joshua Basset amongst a whole slew of other young talents to celebrate the new season, which aired the day of the premiere.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett at the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premiere held at The Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, Calif. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

So far, only two new episodes of the song-filled show have been released to stream on Disney+. The popular show is based off of a movie series by the same name.

Having just completed her global “Sour Tour,” Rodrigo set aside her pop-star persona for the moment as she graced the red carpet in a dainty Nensi Dojaka outfit. The singer wore a black bodysuit with a single shoulder strap that was hidden under her hair. It was designed in a bandeau style connected to a black mesh piece that joined the top and the bottom of the suit together.

Actresses JoJo Siwa, Olivia Rodrigo at the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premiere held at The Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Actress Olivia Rodrigo at the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premiere held at The Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

A see-through black floral appliqué also resided in the midsection of the bodysuit. Rodrigo donned a black high-waisted tennis skirt and paired the look with sheer black tights. Giving herself a brief boost of height, Rodrigo wore black shiny platforms, a staple for the singer. The platforms were thick and tall, taking the “Jealousy” singer to new heights on 7-inch block heels. The platforms are impressive and certainly eye-catching, but nothing Rodrigo hasn’t handled before.

Actress Olivia Rodrigo at the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premiere held at The Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Set at East High School, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” introduces members of the drama club and their faculty advisers as they work their way toward the opening night of the musicals that they produce.

Take your outfit to higher heights in these black platforms.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Women’s Florencia Peep Toe High Heel Pumps, $160

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Idolina Platform Sandal, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal, $54

See Olivia Rodrigo’s style evolution over the years.