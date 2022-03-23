×
Olivia Rodrigo Is Powerful in Purple Versace Corset Dress & 6-Inch Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

By Jacorey Moon
Olivia Rodrigo shows how to pop in purple. The singer attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles last night at Shrine Auditorium.

The “good 4 u” musician posed on the red carpet in a purple corset dress from Versace that featured boning and a plunging neckline. Underneath, Rodrigo went with a pair of black latex leggings for an edgy twist.

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety
Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Rodrigo went with a pair of black platform patent leather sandals that blended in with her leggings due their slick, shiny finish. The shoes had a pointed-toe silhouette and had a height of approximately 6 inches.

Olivia Rodrigo, 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Los Angeles, purple Versace corset dress, platforms patent leather
A closer look at Olivia Rodrigo's black patent leather platforms.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which honors the most-played stars on iHeart Radio’s stations and app, were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by LL Cool J, awarded the annual Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez, who also performed her songs “Get Right” and “On My Way.” Additional performances included Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Billy Porter and Maneskin. The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others. Attendees included stars across music, movies and TV, including Avril Lavigne, Willow Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Momsen and Kelly Rowland.

