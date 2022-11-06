Olivia Rodrigo Embodies ’90s Edge in Minidress, Garters and Mary Jane Heels at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Olivia Rodrigo brought ’90s nostalgia to the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a minidress by Shushu Tong. Styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, her dark gray minidress — hailing from Tong’s Fall 2022 collection — featured a pleated miniskirt and bustier-style curved neckline, complete with angled side cutouts for a corseted effect. Giving the attire a rock n’ roll-worthy edge were sheer black garter socks, as well as a thin silk choker, delicate silver earrings and a pendant necklace.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to footwear, Rodrigo’s ensemble’s ’90s vibes continued with a pair of Mary Jane heels. Also by Tong, the “Brutal” singer’s black patent leather pair featured squared toes with an exaggerated rounded platform sole, as well as the pair’s signature ankle straps and closed counters. The glossy set was finished with thick heels totaling 2-3 inches in height, giving them a preppy vintage finish.

A closer look at Rodrigo’s platform heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors musicians and artists who have significantly contributed to the development of rock and roll, who will be commemorated in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, was hosted by Bevy Smith. 2022 Inductees included Dolly Parton, Eminem, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran and Eurythmics.

