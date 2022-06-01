Olivia DeJonge Soars In 7-Inch Metallic Heels With Cold-Shoulder Dress at ‘Elvis’ London Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia DeJonge had all eyes on her as she arrived at a special screening of “Elvis” held at the BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday night. The Australian actress plays Elvis’ wife Priscilla Presley in the movie, which officially hits theaters on June 24.

DeJonge looked absolutely stunning in a gold silk gown by Johnathan Simkhai. The floor-length garment had long-sleeves and featured a wide cutout detail on each shoulder and at the back, which helped to give her look an old Hollywood glamour feel.

Olivia DeJonge attends the “Elvis” film screening at the BFI Southbank in London on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Olivia DeJonge on the red carpet at the ‘Elvis’ UK film screening in London on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

DeJonge complemented the silk number with a bold red lip and styled her hair in a romantic updo, while a few curly strands framed her face. She accessorized with dainty drop earrings and several midi rings from Bulgari.

Olivia DeJonge arrives on the red carpet at the “Elvis” UK film screening, at the BFI Southbank in London on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Olivia DeJonge poses for photos with fans at the ‘Elvis’ film screening in London on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

When it came down to footwear, DeJonge boosted her height with a pair of sky high platform sandals. The metallic silhouette had a slight point in the toe, a stacked outsole and sat atop towering 7-inch heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

A closer look at Olivia DeJonge’s silver platform sandals at the Elvis UK film screening. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

