Olivia Culpo Adds an Edgy Twist to Classic Black Dress With Denim Gloves & Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022

Olivia Culpo got an edgy makeover for the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

The influencer hit the red carpet for the occasion in a dynamic black gown, featuring a sharp side slit. The slick strapless piece gained a further edge, however, from a bodice overlaid with pale blue denim appearing to have been directly taken from a pair of jeans. Complementing Culpo’s dress was a matching set of denim gloves — creating the illusion of the pair’s legs pooling around her arms — topped with sparkling fringed crystal crosses.

Olivia Culpo attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gleaming crystal fringe post earrings and smoky gunmetal eyeshadow finished her ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Culpo’s attire was complete with a set of platform sandals. Her patent leather set featured glossy black uppers with thick platform soles and curved toe straps. Though the remainder of the style was not visible, it’s likely it included 4-5-inch block or stiletto heels, given the style’s traditional shapes seen on the market. The set provided Culpo with a sharp height boost for the occasion while remaining neutral and allowing her dress’ bold silhouette and texture to shine.

A closer look at Culpo’s platforms. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

