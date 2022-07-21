Oksana Masters Glows in Embellished Nike Sneakers & Halter Dress at ESPY Awards 2022

An elegant black dress is a closet staple that never goes out of style, as shown on Wednesday in Los Angeles by Oksana Masters on the red carpet at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

The Paralympic athlete went for a sleek black halter dress that contrasted some of the other guests’ choices. The dress had a simple silhouette that had added edge with accents of fringe under the bustline.

Oksana Masters at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Variety

To bring more subtle additions to the dress, the athlete wore a quaint silver necklace with a pendant. She accessorized with a silver bangle and a black clutch.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Oksana Masters attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) CREDIT: Getty Images

Masters coordinated with Nike sneakers in complementary black featuring signature Swooshes on each side and glimmering accents all around. She posed alongside Aaron Pike on the red carpet.

Oksana Masters and Aaron Pike at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Variety

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show was hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. Some of the biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sports Athlete and Best Women’s Sports Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

