Normani Makes a Sheer Arrival in Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Normani stepped out in a striking look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, 25, hit the red carpet at the post-awards bash in a see-through off-the-shoulder dress featuring layers of black tulle worn over a creamy beige satin bodysuit with a corset design from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2022 spring couture collection.

Normani wearing a black tulle off-the-shoulder gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Worth It” hitmaker donned a pair of slinky black satin ankle-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo featuring a platform and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Normani accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a clutch bag that coordinated with the bodysuit she wore under her sheer dress.

Normani strikes a pose to give the cameras a view of her striking look from behind as she walks the red carpet. CREDIT: MEGA

Normani wearing slinky black satin ankle-strap sandals featuring a slight platform and a high heel. CREDIT: MEGA

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kristen Stewart, Kendall Jenner and more.

Flip through the gallery to check out all the celebrity arrivals at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.