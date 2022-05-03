Normani Goes Sleek in Voluminous Christian Siriano Dress & Hidden Heels for Met Gala 2022

Normani shows how to make an edgy monochromatic statement for fashion’s biggest night. The “Wild Side” singer attended the 2022 Met Gala that took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City last night.

Normani at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

For the outfit, Normani went with a black billowing gown from Christian Siriano. The dress had a chic halter bralette with cutout designs along with dramatic shoulders made out of sleek velvet for a modern finish. The skirt was just as eye-catching as the top and featured a circular style that wrapped up the songstress.

Normani kept her accessories simple and opted for a black beret-styled hat that had a bow in a matching fabric. The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer went colorful with her makeup and popped on bright green eye shadow and crystallized gemstone earrings for a vibrant finish.

Although her shoes got covered up by her hemline, it’s safe to say that Normani opted for a pair of pumps or sandals that meshed well with her look.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

