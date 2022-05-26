Nina Dobrev Embraces the Red-Hot Glove Dress Trend With Hidden Heels at amfAR Cannes Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev is joining the glove craze.

The “Love Hard” actress attended the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit on Thursday at Cannes. To the gala, Dobrev wore a bright red dress sure to turn heads. Her floor-length number featured a daring cutout in the bodice. The one-shoulder design also completely covered the right arm and the hand, in a glove-like style. She added a large diamond choker necklaces, crystal earrings and rings to the red-hot look.

Dobrev at the amfAR gala on May 26. CREDIT: AP

The actress joined a cast of celebrities all styled in Mônot on Wednesday night at another event at the film festival. Eli Mizrahi, the brand’s founder, hosted an intimate dinner with several stars like Dobrev, Cara Delevingne, Zoey Deutch, Winnie Harlow and more during the 75th annual French festival.

Dobrev at a dinner hosted by Mônot during Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: David M. Benett

To the event, Dobrev wore a black gown from Mônot. Her floor-length dress featured a slit along the back, long sleeves and vertical paneling in the bodice with sheer, tulle pieces between each panel. The “Vampire Diaries” star wore her hair up in a sleek ponytail and added very minimal accessories.

She slipped into a pair of black pointy toe pumps to streamline the look. Her classic style featured triangular pointed toe with a sharp stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Dobrev, Mizrahi and White at a dinner hosted by Mônot during Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: David M. Benett

Host Mizrahi wore a hot pink suit sans shirt paired with white leather sneakers to the dinner. Dobrev’s boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White also attended, wearing a sharp dark gray suit with a sheer white button down and black leather dress boots.

