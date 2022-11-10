Nina Dobrev Blossoms in Rose-Printed Dress & Woven Pumps at Guggenheim Gala 2022

Nina Dobrev was in full bloom with boyfriend Shaun White at the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala.

The “Vampire Diaries” star posed on the red carpet with White in New York, wearing a white Dior gown. Her sleeveless number featured a silk construction, including a draped bodice and gathered long skirt with a thigh-high slit. Adding a modern spin to classic floral prints was an allover blurred rose print, cast in hues of black, burgundy and brown. A quilted black leather Dior clutch, thin diamond bangle, stud earrings and a gold Cartier Love bangle finished her ensemble.

White was also dapperly dressed for the occasion, wearing a deep burgundy velvet blazer, black trousers and glossy leather loafers.

Nina Dobrev attends the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala at Guggenheim Museum in New York on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 2022 Guggenheim International Gala, made possible by Dior

When it came to footwear, Dobrev also tapped Dior for a sleek pair of black pumps for the occasion. Her pointed-toe style featured paneled uppers with woven toes, creating a perforated appearance. Stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height finished the set, giving her outfit a neutral base to allow its prints and detailing to take center stage.

A closer look at Dobrev’s pumps. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 2022 Guggenheim International Gala, made possible by Dior

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White attend the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala at Guggenheim Museum in New York on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 2022 Guggenheim International Gala, made possible by Dior

The Guggenheim International Gala annually commemorates the accomplishments of its namesake museum, as well as the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation. Held in partnership with Dior, this year’s event in New York featured a live ballet performance and a musical set by Norah Jones. The evening also included a star-studded guest list, featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Maye Musk and Nina Dobrev.

