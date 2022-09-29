Niecy Nash Serves Sleek Style In Fitted Gown & Invisible Heels With Daughter Dia Nash at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

Niecy Nash showed up in sleek style alongside her youngest daughter Dia Nash for Variety’s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields.

Niecy took a minimalistic approach to dressing for the occasion, the “Claws” star appeared on the red carpet in a form-fitting black gown. The dress featured wide straps, a risky plunging neckline and a modest train.

Niecy Nash arrives at Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Variety via Getty Images

For glam, the “Reno 911” alum with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. To further elevate the moment, Niecy accessorized with thin hoop earrings and carried her essentials in a small black square handbag.

Niecy’s daughter Dia Dash looked pretty in pink for the affair. The 23-year-old star wore a three-piece satin set that consisted of a long-sleeve button-down shirt, which she kept open to show off the bralette and matching mini skirt that she was wearing underneath. Dia completed her outfit with a pair of glittery transparent pumps.

The length of Niecy’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear, but it would be no surprise if the “Don’t Forget The Lyrics” host tied her look together with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps or embellished sandals.

(L-R) Niecy Nash and her daughter Dia Nash attend Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Variety’s Power of Women event honors female leaders for their contributions to different causes. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, this year’s fall ceremony was presented by Lifetime and Cadillac. The 2022 honorees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai and Elizabeth Olsen. Hosted by Meg Stalter, the event’s attendees also included Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tia Mowry.

