Nicole Scherzinger’s Hawaiian-Inspired Floral Bralette & Skirt With Pumps Channel Her Heritage at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Nicole Scherzinger showcased her Hawaiian heritage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The former Pussycat Dolls singer made a vibrant statement in a floral two-piece set.

Her outfit consisted of a single-strap bralette with a matching high-waist pencil skirt. The ankle-length garment included a risky thigh-high slit and ruched detailing that cinched around the waist.

Nicole Scherzinger arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“The Masked Singer” panelist complemented her efflorescent ensemble with a mauve pout and styled her signature waist-length raven tresses in soft waves. To really let her outfit do all of the talking, she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and neutral nails.

Nicole Scherzinger attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A closer look at Nicole Scherzinger’s white pumps at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

To complete everything, Scherzinger tied her look together with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. The sleek silhouette has become a go-to for many celebrities. The slip-on style matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves to be luxe and durable.

Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger present the award for best duo/group of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app, were held at the Spring Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by LL Cool J, awarded the annual Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez, who also performed her songs “Get Right” and “On My Way.” Additional performances included Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Billy Porter and Maneskin. The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others. Attendees included stars across music, movies and TV, including Avril Lavigne, Willow Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Momsen and Kelly Rowland.

