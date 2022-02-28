Nicole Kidman Is Sleek in Long-Sleeve Velvet Gown at 2022 SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman showcased her sleek and sophisticated style at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. The star-studded event is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a leading role for her portrayal of TV icon Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

Kidman arrived in a black long-sleeve velvet gown by Saint Laurent. The elegant number was complete with a white bow on the collar. The Golden Globe winner styled her blond locs in soft waves and opted for minimal makeup with a bold red lip.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 27th, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

She complemented her dress with silver jewelry including hoop earrings, a chunky cuff bracelet, a ring and a small square clutch. Unfortunately, her gown didn’t allow for a glimpse at her footwear but it would be no surprise if slipped into a strappy silhouette from Jimmy Choo or a pair of stilettos from Chloe Gosselin.

Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 27th, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Discover all the celebrity arrivals at 2022 SAG Awards in the gallery.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it. Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations.

The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.