Nicole Kidman Is Hollywood Glamour in Strapless Gown and Curvy Pumps on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Nicole Kidman epitomized movie star glamour on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Being the Ricardos” actress hit the red carpet with husband Keith Urban in a custom Armani Privé gown. Kidman’s dress featured a gray-blue tone with a structured corset bodice — which included two flared cups that created a plunging neckline. Kidman’s look also featured a bunched peplum waist, slim-fitting skirt and dramatic trailing bow sash — embellished in a sprinkle of sparkling crystals. Elevating her outfit’s glamour were a diamond bracelet, collar necklace and stud earrings, plus a sharp gold watch.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“They dyed this,” Kidman shared with Laverne Cox while discussing her outfit’s hue. “I said, ‘I really want to wear blue,’ so they made this color.”

When it came to shoes, Kidman’s footwear was mostly hidden beneath her gown’s long train. However, she was spotted in a silky set of heels that featured a pointed-toe silhouette with angular front straps. The monochrome high heels , which instantly streamlined her look, likely included stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, like similar pumps worn on the carpet. streamlined Nicole Kidman attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A closer look at Kidman’s pumps. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

