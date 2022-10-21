Nicole Kidman Glimmers in Emerald Green Dress & Roger Vivier Heart Heels at Omega’s Event

Nicole Kidman joined Omega for a country-themed celebration of women in Nashville, yesterday. The Australian actress was dressed to impress, glimmering in an emerald green gown and Roger Vivier heels.

The eye-catching gown consisted of an off-the-shoulder bodice made to look like a large bow, the sequined fabric cascading down Kidman’s arms to create a sort of draped shawl. The dress’ skirt hit mid-length and featured a large bow attached to the side. The “Eyes Wide Shut” star carried a green satin clutch with a jewel-encrusted buckle to match her dress and further accessorized with eye-catching gold jewelry.

Nicole Kidman wears Constellation Small Seconds Sedna Gold 34MM at Omega’s “One Night in Nashville” CREDIT: JTH

As for footwear, Kidman flattered her feet in cream-colored pointed-toe “I Love Vivier” pumps with a heart-shaped interior. The 3-inch heels made the “Big Little Lies” cast member even taller, the sharp style successfully elongating the silhouette, without shifting focus away from her glittering green dress.

Nicole Kidman wears Constellation Small Seconds Sedna Gold 34MM at Omega’s “One Night in Nashville”

Nicole Kidman wears Constellation Small Seconds Sedna Gold 34MM at Omega’s “One Night in Nashville” CREDIT: JTH

Nude or neutral-toned footwear is a must-have addition to any wardrobe, acting as a simple but versatile option no matter the outfit. Nude pumps in particular are a hassle-free sharp and sophisticated way to dress up any ensemble.

In general, Kidman’s shoe styles often veer between casual and undoubtedly sleek. On the red carpet, the “Stepford Wives” star typically wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals with a range of colors and embellishments, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Manolo Blahnik. Her chic off-duty style usually includes relaxed pairs with flat soles, including Celine loafers, padded Bassike sandals and Tabitha Simmons flats.

PHOTOS: See more of Nicole Kidman’s stellar red carpet looks over the years.