Nicole Ari Parker Clashes Patterns in Graphic Multi-Colored Wrap Dress with Cutout Heels at Golden Heart Awards 2022

Nicole Ari Parker made a bold fashion statement at the 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards, hosted by God’s Love We Deliver and Michael Kors at The Glasshouse in New York City on Monday night.

The “And Just Like That…” actress posed on the black carpet in a multi-colored wrap dress. The striking piece was constructed of different fabrics and featured a Kiss band graphic at the center. The garment also had one sparkling, sequin sleeve, an asymmetrical hemline and was held together by a thin Louis Vuitton belt.

Nicole Ari Parker arrives at God’s Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on Oct. 17, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a dose of edge to her look, Parker accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, a bevy of silver bracelets and a watch. The award winning entertainer carried her must-haves in a black shoulder bag and parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose barrel curls.

The eye-catching details didn’t stop there. Finishing Parker’s look was a pair of black heels. The silhouette had a square toe and featured cutouts near the vamp and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Nicole Ari Parker attends God’s Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on October 17, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images