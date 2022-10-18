×
Nicole Ari Parker Clashes Patterns in Graphic Multi-Colored Wrap Dress with Cutout Heels at Golden Heart Awards 2022

By Ashley Rushford
Nicole Ari Parker made a bold fashion statement at the 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards, hosted by God’s Love We Deliver and Michael Kors at The Glasshouse in New York City on Monday night.

The “And Just Like That…” actress posed on the black carpet in a multi-colored wrap dress. The striking piece was constructed of different fabrics and featured a Kiss band graphic at the center. The garment also had one sparkling, sequin sleeve, an asymmetrical hemline and was held together by a thin Louis Vuitton belt.

Adding a dose of edge to her look, Parker accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, a bevy of silver bracelets and a watch. The award winning entertainer carried her must-haves in a black shoulder bag and parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose barrel curls.

The eye-catching details didn’t stop there. Finishing Parker’s look was a pair of black heels. The silhouette had a square toe and featured cutouts near the vamp and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

The Golden Heart Awards annually celebrate and raise funds for the charity God’s Love We Deliver, in partnership with Michael Kors. The 2022 gala, held at the Glasshouse in New York City and hosted by Billy Porter, honored Jessica Alba, Huma Abedin, Bella Hadid and Karen Pearl. The evening featured a dinner, live auction and performance by Lea Michele. Its guest list was equally star-studded, including Nicky Hilton, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Ari Parker and Ladies Eliza and Amelia Spencer in attendance.

