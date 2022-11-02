Nicole Ari Parker Elevates LBD With Sparkling Wraparound Pumps & New Tapered Bangs at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

Nicole Ari Parker put a trendy twist on a little black for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. The “And Just Like That…” actress was a show-stopper while posing on the red carpet at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday.

Parker looked stunning for the annual event, which recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. The “Brown Sugar” star wore a turtleneck LBD that also included long fitted sleeves, ruched detailing near the skirt and a floor-length knotted sash.

Nicole Ari Parker arrives at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

To amp up the glam factor, Parker accessorized with a sparkling sequin square clutch and a large ring. She styled her highlighted caramel tresses wavy and let long tapered bangs cover her eyes. For makeup, she went with a dust of blush and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Parker’s look was a set of wrap-around pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style featured a sharp pointed-toe, wraparound ankle straps and sat atop a sparkling stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

Nicole Ari Parker attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

Parker is never afraid to take risks with her style. She often steps out in daring looks and bold colors. Her red carpet ensembles will likely include metallic, colorful, and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Tom Ford, and her costars brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

