Nicole Ari Parker Lets Her Feet Breathe in Fishnet Sandals With Psychedelic Mini Dress at Cannes amfAR Gala 2022

Nicole Ari Parker and her husband Boris Kodjoe were among the stylish guests at the annual 2022 Cannes amfAR Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Thursday.

The “And Just Like That…” actress appeared on the red carpet wearing a bold look consisting of a mini dress featuring an abstract psychedelic design, a high neck and long sleeves. The thigh-skimming number was also equipped with dramatic shoulders.

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe attend the annual amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

As for shoes, she opted for a pair of silver metallic leather Gianvito Rossi sandals featuring a glittery fishnet upper, a pointed peep toe, stiletto heel and a backless silhouette. It was the perfect choice to let her feet breath from all over. She expertly accessorized with dangly earrings, too. Meanwhile, Kodjoe looked dapper in a tuxedo jacket, white shirt and black pants with black Chelsea boots.

A closer look at the psychedelic details on Nicole Ari Parker’s mini dress. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up shot of Nicole Ari Parker wearing silver metallic leather mesh backless pumps featuring a pointed toe. CREDIT: Splash

The amfAR Gala raises funds and awareness for the Foundation for Aids Research, held as an annual charity event with A-list attendees during the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s occasion was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and honors Robert De Niro, also including a fashion show and performances by Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX and Ricky Martin.