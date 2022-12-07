Nicola Peltz Dons Silky Black Suit & Platform Heels at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala With Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz attended The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles with her husband Brooklyn Beckham. Dressed in a tailored suit, the social media personality meant business, further punctuating her look with sky-high platform heels.

Nicola Peltz attends The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

For the occasion, Peltz suited up in all-black, with a blazer jacket and matching high-waisted fitted straight-leg culottes. The two-piece set featured a silky finish and was paired alongside black mesh hosiery and dangling silver earrings.

The model sported a pair of black peep-toe platform heels with a glossy leather-like finish, completing her outfit. The style featured chunky soles, black clasps, thick sturdy straps, pointed toes, and towering block heels reaching at least 6 inches in height.

Related Jurnee Smollett Blooms in Sheer Pink Floral Dress & Pointy Pumps at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala Issa Rae Reunites With 'Insecure' Costar Yvonne Orji in Fringe Dress & Sandals at THR's Women in Entertainment Gala Margot Robbie Elevates Ruffled Midi Dress With 6-Inch Platform Heels at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. From minimal to colorful, affordable and luxurious there is a platform sandal for everyone.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attended The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrates the top women in the entertainment industry. This year’s event, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Lifetime and includes a keynote from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. During the occasion, Charlize Theron will be honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, and Issa Rae will be awarded with the Equity in Entertainment Award. The event also includes numerous star guests and presenters, including Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, Jamie Lee Curtis and Yvonne Orji.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity guests in attendance at Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding.