Nicky Hilton Shimmers in Silver Dress & Crystal Aquazzura Stilettos at Golden Heart Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Nicky Hilton gave elegant glamour a night-out twist for the God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards. Hilton was notably one of the event’s co-chairs, alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Sutton Foster, Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody.

Arriving to the Glasshouse in New York City on Monday night, the French Sole collaborator posed in a shimmering Michael Kors Collection dress. Hailing from Kors’ spring 2022 collection, her midi-length number featured sparkling silver flowers embroidered across its sleeveless silhouette. The dramatic piece was cinched with a metallic silver belt, similarly to its presentation o the runway. Finishing Hilton’s ensemble was a crystal-covered clutch, as well as sparkling stud earrings and a chain-link bracelet.

Nicky Hilton attends the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Paris in Love” star finished her ensemble with a sparkling set of Aquazzura sandals. Her $1,350 Tequila style featured metallic silver soles, topped with clear PVC ankle, crossed toe and slingback straps embellished with gleaming crystals. Giving the set a slick finish were 4-inch stiletto heels, providing Hilton with a monochromatic and sharp height boost.

A closer look at Hilton’s Aquazzura sandals.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Aquazzura’s Tequila sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The Golden Heart Awards annually celebrate and raise funds for charity God’s Love We Deliver, in partnership with Michael Kors. The 2022 gala, held at the Glasshouse in New York City and hosted by Billy Porter, honored Jessica Alba, Huma Abedin, Bella Hadid and Karen Pearl. The evening featured a dinner, live auction and performance by Lea Michele. Its guest list was equally star-studded, including Nicky Hilton, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Ari Parker and Ladies Eliza and Amelia Spencer in attendance.

