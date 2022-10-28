Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Purple Sequin Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at the American Ballet Theater Gala

Nicky Hilton attended the American Ballet Theater Gala at the David Koch Theater in New York City last night. The fashion designer was dressed in an eye-catching ensemble consisting of a glimmering gown and sparkling footwear to match.

The French Sole collaborator wore a bright purple Veronique sequin dress. The ensemble was form-fitting and sported feather trim in a lighter lavender shade on the long sleeves. Hilton wore her blond hair up, leaving pieces out in the front to frame her face, and accessorized simply with purple gemstone studs, giving her dress a chance to shine.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater on October 27, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

On her feet, the socialite opted for glittering crystalized sandal heels with an appealing shine and a strappy construction. The toes were made up of multiple vertical straps that connected to a horizontal strip of fabric, each intersecting strap trailing up the leg and securing around her ankles. The bedazzled footwear added a different sort of sparkle to Hilton’s ensemble while effectively elevating the look thanks to the stiletto-style heels.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater on October 27, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with dresses and other classic silhouettes.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater on October 27, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it comes to shoes, Nicky’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel, and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with dainty bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico, and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

PHOTOS: Check out all the footwear from Nicky Hilton’s Spring 2022 collection with French Sole.