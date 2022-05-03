Nicki Minaj Makes Met Gala 2022 Arrival in Barely-There Boots, Feathers & So Much Tulle

Nicki Minaj made a commanding arrival on the steps of Met Gala 2022 in New York tonight.

The rap star wore a unique Burberry ensemble, working closely with designer Riccardo Tisci to create a look worth remembering. The star finally attended this year’s Met Gala after skipping out on the last one.

Nicki Minaj wears Burberry at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The hitmaker wore a black gown with a sweetheart neckline lined in feathers and voluminous black tulle. The dress was open in the front and cinched with a gigantic belt and an even bigger silver belt buckle. It parted ways to show off tight leather pants that are almost eclipsed by the sheer magnitude of the gown.

On her feet, Minaj wore a black leather boot that blended in with the leather pants. Adding drama, she wore a domed black leather baseball cap on her head and decorated her body in black rhinestones all the way up to her face. Minaj’s smokey intense makeup was done by Pat MacGrath.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

