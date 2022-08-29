×
Nicki Minaj Straps Into Lace-Up Dress and Winding Stilettos at MTV VMAs 2022

By Aaron Royce
Nicki Minaj
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Nicki Minaj finished the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with a daring statement — and heels to boot — while in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night.

Following Taylor Swift’s Video of the Year win at the Prudential Center, Minaj closed the show with LL Cool J in a feather-printed sleeveless dress from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2023 collection. Her knee-length style featured a brown and black print of numerous overlapping pheasant feathers, given a slick edge from lace-up cutouts on each side. Finishing the rapper’s ensemble were silver diamond-encrusted rings, bangles and a chain anklet.

Nicki Minaj, MTV, VMAs, VMAs 2022, Video Music Awards, feather dress, knee-length dress, Rene Caovilla, gold sandals, stiletto sandals, heeled sandals, strap sandals, crystal sandals, LL Cool J
Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J emcee at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

When it came to footwear, Minaj gave her ensemble a glamorous spin with a set of metallic gold René Caovilla sandals. Her gleaming yellow-toned $1,410 Cleo style featured thin toe and foot straps, as well as ankle straps that wound around her knees — a Caovilla signature. Completing the satin set was a trim of sparkling crystals and 4-inch stiletto heels, adding a sprinkling of glamour to the daring footwear.

Rene Caovilla, sandals, gold sandals, heeled sandals, shiny sandals, satin sandals, stiletto sandals, strap sandals, crystal sandals
René Caovilla’s Cleo sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

The moment followed two additional viral moments for Minaj during the course of the evening. The first came from a rousing medley performance where she covered numerous hits throughout her career, from 2010’s “Moment 4 Life” to 2022’s “Super Freaky Girl,” where she wore a crystal-encrusted crop top, miniskirt and Wolford fishnet tights with heeled combat boots. Following this, she emceed and accepted the Best Hip-Hop Video award in a Barbie-worthy pink satin and crystal gown, including diamond Cicada bracelets, a collar necklace and pink PVC-tipped pumps.

Nicki Minaj, MTV VMAs Performance, Combat Boots
Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Nicki Minaj, MTV, VMAs, VMAs 2022, Video Music Awards, pink gown, slit gown, crystal gown, Cicada, diamonds, diamond jewelry, pumps, pink pumps, metallic pumps, stiletto pumps, PVC pumps
Nicki Minaj accepts the Best Hip-Hop Video award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj was notably recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers were given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards also included performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Fergie, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s awards were led by Jack Harlow with 4 wins, including Song of the Summer, as well as Taylor Swift, who won both the Video of the Year and Best Longform Video Awards.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 in the gallery.

