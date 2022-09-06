Nick Kroll Hugs Harry Styles in Dapper Loafers at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Nick Kroll was sharply suited for the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23.

Kroll was dapperly dressed for the premiere, arriving in a Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo. His ensemble featured a white collared tuxedo shirt and pleated black trousers worn beneath a prominent cobalt blue blazer. The textured jacket was accented by double-breasted black buttons, pointed lapels and a black bowtie. Kroll’s colorful blazer allowed him to pop against the red carpet, seen as he hugged Harry Styles and playfully snapped photos with Pine of Pugh posing for the occasion.

Nick Kroll attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

Nick Kroll and Harry Styles embrace at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Nick Kroll and Harry Styles embrace at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Kroll Show” star’s outfit was finished with a classic set of black loafers. His style included shiny leather uppers with a lace-up silhouette, finished with slightly squared toes and short heels. The staple style has been one of the most popular at the Festival, similarly worn by Regé-Jean Page, Chase Stokes and more stars at other events.

A closer look at Kroll’s loafers. CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

