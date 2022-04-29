NFL Draft 2022 Stars Deliver Drama With Bold Outfits, Fresh Sneakers & So Much Bling on the Red Carpet

It’s that time of the year again — the 2022 NFL draft is here. Rising football stars have aligned for a prospective place among the pros at the NFL Draft, which began on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas.

While the headlines will be dominated by which of football’s finest prospects will head to a new team, let’s take a minute to give a hand to the most underrated storyline of the draft season — the red carpet. The best part of the NFL Draft is, of course, watching all those young men live out their dreams. But the second-best part is the fashion. We typically only see these guys in football uniforms, but now they get to show off their best fits to the world.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: AP

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean made a spring style statement in a pastel pink suit. He complemented his attire with a white leather shoulder holster and a brown hat. To let his look do all of the talking, he rounded things out with fresh white sneakers.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams on the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft on in Las Vegas on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: AP

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams made a bold statement in a fire engine red suit. His look consisted of a blazer that he paired with a crisp white collard shirt and cropped pants. To elevate the moment, Williams accessorized with an enormous silver diamond medallion. On his feet was a pair of Louis Vuitton Trainer Sneakers that were designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft on in Las Vegas on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: AP

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner made his debut on the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft in a baby blue suit. He took things up a notch with his accessories. The Cincinnati cornerback was iced out his look with a large nameplate necklace, a sauce bottle and a watch. His footwear choice was just as striking. The white sneakers had spikes on the toe and near the back of the heel.

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: AP

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was sharply suited for the red carpet at the 2022 NFL Draft. The athlete arrived in a grey and white pinstripe suit. He tied his look together with a white button-down shirt and layered chains. On his feet was a pair of Nike sneakers.

