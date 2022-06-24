Natalie Portman Revives ‘Black Swan’ Eye Makeup in Sparkling Mini Dress & Sandals at ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ Premiere

Natalie Portman graced the red carpet, making a heroic entrance for her new movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” on June 23 in Los Angeles.

Portman was joined by her cast members Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, along with a whole slew of stars.

Natalie Portman at the premiere for “Thor Love and Thunder.” CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The actress and author took a break from all the superhero talk, of which her biceps and athletic transformation ignited inspiring conversations on social media recently. Instead, she made her typical glamorous transformation, opting to go bronze in a mini dress by Celine.

The number featured an off-the-shoulder strap that was draped over the actress’s arm in an asymmetrical fashion. Just beneath the strap was a cutout, giving the dress a geometric look.

The glittering dress was accompanied by bronzy Anita Ko jewelry. Portman wore an assortment of bronze rings and textured small bronze hoops. The actress’s makeup was also bronzy and smokey, playing on her dramatic eye makeup from “Black Swan” and also complementing the glittering quality of her dress. The “Black Swan” inspiration was further amped up with slicked back hair.

Natalie Portman at the premiere for “Thor Love and Thunder.” CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Portman needed a stunning shoe to go with such a stunning dress. The actress followed the brilliant piece with metallic Jimmy Choo sandal heels, the shoes mimicking the shine in the dress much like the eye makeup. Portman’s shoes shift from a gold to a bronzy tone, gleaming under the camera flash. The heels had a strap running across the top of the star’s toes and a strap securing the shoes to her ankles.

Natalie Portman at the premiere for “Thor Love and Thunder.” CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is an action-packed Marvel sequel that sees Portman reviving her role as Jane Foster. The story follows Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, as he is thrust out of retirement when an evil, god-hating villain steps out of the shadows. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is directed by Taika Waititi and is set to release on July 8, 2022.

