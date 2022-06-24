×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Natalie Portman Revives ‘Black Swan’ Eye Makeup in Sparkling Mini Dress & Sandals at ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ Premiere

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
feature-80
1999
2002
2002
2003
View Gallery 32 Images

Natalie Portman graced the red carpet, making a heroic entrance for her new movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” on June 23 in Los Angeles.

Portman was joined by her cast members Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, along with a whole slew of stars.

Natalie Portman at the premiere for "Thor Love and Thunder."
Natalie Portman at the premiere for “Thor Love and Thunder.”
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The actress and author took a break from all the superhero talk, of which her biceps and athletic transformation ignited inspiring conversations on social media recently. Instead, she made her typical glamorous transformation, opting to go bronze in a mini dress by Celine.

The number featured an off-the-shoulder strap that was draped over the actress’s arm in an asymmetrical fashion. Just beneath the strap was a cutout, giving the dress a geometric look.

Related

Lea Michele Gleams in Chainmail Top, Miniskirt & 6-Inch Stilettos at Alice + Olivia's 20th Anniversary Party

Meet the 2022 Cordwainers Footwear Award Winners

Isla Fisher Elevates Silky Slit Gown with High-Shine Heels at G'Day AAA Arts Gala

The glittering dress was accompanied by bronzy Anita Ko jewelry. Portman wore an assortment of bronze rings and textured small bronze hoops. The actress’s makeup was also bronzy and smokey, playing on her dramatic eye makeup from “Black Swan” and also complementing the glittering quality of her dress. The “Black Swan” inspiration was further amped up with slicked back hair.

Natalie Portman at the premiere for "Thor Love and Thunder."
Natalie Portman at the premiere for “Thor Love and Thunder.”
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Portman needed a stunning shoe to go with such a stunning dress. The actress followed the brilliant piece with metallic Jimmy Choo sandal heels, the shoes mimicking the shine in the dress much like the eye makeup. Portman’s shoes shift from a gold to a bronzy tone, gleaming under the camera flash. The heels had a strap running across the top of the star’s toes and a strap securing the shoes to her ankles.

Natalie Portman at the premiere for "Thor Love and Thunder."
Natalie Portman at the premiere for “Thor Love and Thunder.”
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is an action-packed Marvel sequel that sees Portman reviving her role as Jane Foster. The story follows Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, as he is thrust out of retirement when an evil, god-hating villain steps out of the shadows. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is directed by Taika Waititi and is set to release on July 8, 2022.

Check out more of Natalie Portman’s best red carpet looks over the years. 

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad