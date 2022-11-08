Natalia Bryant Pops in Coral Hooded Dress & Gold Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Natalia Bryant made a vibrant arrival at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

The daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant arrived at Casa Cipriani for the occasion in a bright coral-hued pink gown, featuring a long skirt and sleeves. The number gained a retro edge from padded shoulders and a hooded silhouette, complete with a hanging drawstring and allover ruching.

Natalia Bryant attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gold drop earrings provided a subtly glamorous finish to Bryant’s attire. For added glitz, she also paired her gown with delicate diamond rings and a matching bracelet.

When it came to footwear, Bryant’s shoes could not be fully seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, the subtle hint of the style beneath the hem appeared to include thin metallic gold soles, coordinating with the 19-year-old’s earrings. It’s highly likely they featured a platform, heeled sandal or pointed-toe pump silhouette — several top styles from the night’s attendees, as well as ones Bryant often wears herself.

Natalia Bryant attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

