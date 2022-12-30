Naomi Watts Blooms in Floral Dress & Yellow Sandals at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala 2022

Naomi Watts brought flower power to the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala.

Arriving at the Hotel Emeraude on Baie de Saint Jean in St. Barts for the Thursday night event, Watts posed with husband Billy Crudup in a sweeping dress from Roberto Cavalli’s resort 2017 collection. The “Watcher” star’s vintage peplum style featured a deep neckline with a tassel-trimmed belted waist, complete with purple trim. An intricate allover print of orange, blue and yellow flowers added a bohemian finish to her ensemble — further elevated through layered bracelets and gold chandelier earrings.

Naomi Watts attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Hotel Emeraude in St. Barths on Dec. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Hotel Emeraude in St. Barths on Dec. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

When it came to footwear, Watts slipped on a pair of bright sandals to frame her deep red pedicure. The actress’ set appeared to include thin soles, ankle straps and crossed ruched toe straps, all crafted from smooth golden yellow suede. The whimsical pair was likely finished with 3 to 4-inch block or stiletto heels, though their silhouette could not be determined. However, the pair added a vibrant finish to Watts’ ensemble, smoothly complementing her dress’ yellow tones while brightly contrasting its purple ones, as well.

A closer look at Watts’ sandals. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

The LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala raised funds for UNICEF’s projects around the world. Held at Baie de Saint Jean’s Emeraude Hotel in St. Barts, the 2022 occasion featured a seated dinner with an accompanying auction, as well as performances by Drake and Lenny Kravitz. The event featured a star-studded guest list as well, including Rita Ora, Naomi Watts, Karolina Kurkova and Luke Evans.

