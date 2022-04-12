Naomi Judd Pops in Hot Pink Dress & Glittery Sandals With Daughter Wynonna at CMT Awards 2022

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Naomi Judd, 76, and Wynonna Judd, 57, are the perfect mother and daughter duo at the 2022 CMT Awards. The pair made quite the statement tonight as they stepped onto the red carpet at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Wynonna was sharply suited in an all-black outfit that consisted of a blazer and matching trousers. The “Love Can Build a Bridge” hitmaker continued with a monochromatic aesthetic by teaming the jacket with a lace top and black shoes.

Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd of The Judds at the 2022 CMT Music Awards held at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11th, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022. CREDIT: AP

Naomi made a vibrant statement in a hot pink dress that included a wide plunging neckline. The bright number effortlessly draped over her shoulders and included short sleeves, a corset bodice and a ruffled hemline. The country music singer styled her hair in a romantic updo and accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky silver bracelet. To amp up the glam factor, the songwriter and actress slipped into a pair of strappy glittery sandals.

A closer look at Wynonna Judd’s sparkly heels at the CMT Music Awards on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The CMT Awards celebrate the top music videos and television performances by country musicians. The 2022 ceremony, broadcast from Nashville, will be hosted by Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini. This year’s event also includes numerous star-studded performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and more. Nominations are led by Brown with four — including video of the year — as well as Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Cody Johnson with three each. The show will be airing live from CBS and streaming in Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

