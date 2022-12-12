Naomi Campbell Shines in White Suit & Pumps at ‘CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute’ Event

Naomi Campbell was sharply suited for this year’s “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” event.

While arriving at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Sunday night, Campbell posed in a sharp white suit. Her ensemble featured a blazer with long sleeves and pointed lapels, tucked into a high-waisted set of matching pleated trousers. Two layered silver and diamond necklaces, as well as a white leather top-handle clutch, completed her ensemble.

Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

When it came to shoes, Campbell slipped into a sleek pair of pumps by Alexander McQueen. Her $540 (previously $890) punk style included white leather pointed-toe uppers, complete with thin silver metal toe accents. Completing the set were 4.25-inch stiletto heels, providing the supermodel with a slick height boost throughout the evening.

A closer look at Campbell’s pumps. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Alexander McQueen’s Punk pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Campbell also notably presented the evening’s top honor — CNN Hero of the Year — to TechLit Africa founder Nelly Cheboi during the occasion.

CNN Hero of the Year Nelly Cheboi and Naomi Campbell pose onstage at the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN

The CNN Heroes event honors individuals making a difference in the world through fields including activism, art and nonprofits. Co-hosted by Anderson Cooper at the American Museum of Natural History, the 2022 occasion honored CNN’s Top 10 Heroes, which included Sri Nihal Tammana, Richard Casper and Debra Vines. TechLit Africa founder Nelly Cheboi was notably named the 2022 Hero of the Year. The event also featured numerous star attendees and presenters, including Aubrey Plaza, Naomi Campbell, Kristin Davis and Simu Liu.

