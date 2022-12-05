Naomi Campbell Commands Attention in Regal Silver Gown & Clear Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022

Naomi Campbell stole the show while arriving at the 2022 British Fashion Awards today.

At the Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the supermodel posed in a high-wattage silver Valentin gown. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli — one of the evening’s Designer of the Year honorees — her ensemble included a long train and equally dynamic cape, all covered in shining silver sequins. A bodice with a thin one-sided upper cutout cinched by thin straps completed the statement-making piece. Campbell completed her outfit with diamond drop earrings, as well as several thin layered necklaces and a layered stack of beaded bracelets.

Naomi Campbell attends the 2022 British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Campbell’s shoes were not fully visible. However, the fashion muse’s footwear did feature fully clear platform soles and closed toes, seen beneath her gown’s long hem. It’s likely the model’s footwear included a pump silhouette with towering 4 to 5 inch stiletto or block heels, based on her past footwear choices and silhouettes that have become signatures of Valentino itself this year.

A closer look at Campbell’s see-through pumps. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid, Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka. Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

