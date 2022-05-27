Naomi Campbell Layers Up in Dramatic Tuxedo Coat & Crystal Buckle Pumps at amfAR Gala Cannes Film Festival

Naomi Campbell wore a layered look to her latest charity function.

The model attended attended the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit on Thursday at Cannes in France. Many other celebrities attended like Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria and many more were guests. To the gala, Campbell donned a black gown underneath an oversized coat. Her floor-length dress featured a slit, spaghetti straps and a piece that draped over one arm. Her oversized tuxedo jacket was made up of satin material and featured a gold bead embellished back. She added a floral crystal necklace to the look as well as bracelets and rings for a little shimmer.

Campbell attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 on May 26. CREDIT: LAURENT BENHAMOU

Campbell added more pizzazz to her look with her Roger Vivier shoes. She wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that included a silver crystal square buckle. The shoes tied the necklace into the ensemble perfectly.

A closer look at Campbell’s heels. CREDIT: LAURENT BENHAMOU

When it comes to her footwear style, the model has worn it all. On the runways and red carpets, Campbell has worn styles ranging from Westwood’s 9-inch reptilian heels to platform sandals and pumps by Versace, Alexander McQueen and Gucci.

Campbell attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 on May 26. CREDIT: LAURENT BENHAMOU

This isn’t the Campbell’s first Cannes event this year. Earlier this week, she hit the red carpet ahead of the screening of “Decision to Leave (Heojil Kyolshim).” She wore another black number that featured a plunging deep V-neckline, a wide cutout on the side and a billowy feathered skirt. The dress also had white bow details on the back and a modest train that delicately swept the red carpet while she walked.