Nancy Lee Grahn Makes Political Statement With Accessories at Daytime Emmy Awards 2022

Nancy Lee Grahn made a political statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade tonight on the red carpet at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

The “General Hospital” actress, who was nominated for her supporting performance in the long-running ABC drama, accompanied her chic black suit and pointy heels with the words “Reproductive Freedom” stamped on her chest.

Nancy Lee Grahn arrives with the words “Reproductive Freedom” on her body and carries a purse with the words “Bans Off Our Bodies” at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Grahn, 66, also wore dangling silver earrings that read “Choice” and carried a sparkling bag emblazoned with “Bans Off Our Bodies.” She could also be seen wearing wristbands in support of Black Lives Matter, Gay Pride, and Ukraine.

Nancy Lee Grahn makes a political statement at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The Daytime Emmy Awards is an annual award show celebrating the best of American daytime television. The award show also includes the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards under its umbrella, which are a class of Emmy Awards presented for daytime television production and technical achievement. Leading the television nominations are “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nods, followed closely by “General Hospital” with 17 nods. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View” each have nine nods, the highest of any talk shows.

Scroll through the gallery to check out the Daytime Emmys red carpet arrivals.