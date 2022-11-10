Miranda Lambert Is Romantically Laced in Pink Dress & Invisible Heels at CMA Awards 2022 With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

The biggest names in country music are making their way to the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. tonight.

Miranda Lambert led the way on the red carpet. The award-winning country music singer appeared alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Lambert pulled out a show-stopping look for the occasion, stepping out in a pink satin lace gown. The garment featured structured lines on the bodice and throughout. The piece also had a subtle black lace train and sheer hemline.

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin attend the 56th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a touch of glam to her look, the “Actin’ Up” artist accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, several rings and a black square clutch. Lambert parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose waves.

Unfortunately, the length of her gown didn’t allow for a peak at Lambert’s footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she tied her outfit together with vibrant pumps or embellished sandals.

Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin was sharply suited for the ceremony. He wore a velvet blazer jacket with a white button-down shirt and dark pleated trousers. McLoughlin completed his look with leather loafers. The silhouette had a shiny pointed-toe and patent uppers.

Miranda Lambert arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards.