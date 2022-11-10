Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Suits Up in Classic Tuxedo & Loafers at CMA Awards 2022

Brendan McLoughlin was classically dapper for the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The police officer, accompanying his wife Miranda Lambert, arrived for the 56th annual occasion at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in a black tuxedo.

McLoughlin’s ensemble featured a classic white shirt, black trousers and black bow tie, topped with a black velvet jacket. His attire smoothly complemented Lambert, who arrived in a sweeping pink silk gown with a sheer black train — which also gained a romantic edge from a coating of delicate black lace.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, McLoughlin completed his outfit with a classic pair of leather loafers. His black set featured low-heeled soles with rounded toes, as well as thin laces, providing a versatile base for his classically formal attire.

Though Lambert’s footwear was not visible, however, it’s likely she wore a pair of strappy sandals with stiletto heels or pointed-toe pumps, allowing her gown to take center stage with a set of classic formal heels.

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin attend the 56th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 CMA in the gallery.