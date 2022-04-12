×
Miranda Lambert Glitters in Blue Mini Dress & Hot Pink Pumps at CMT Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Miranda Lambert set out to make a statement at the 2022 CMT Awards in Nashville on Monday night.

While backstage with husband Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer wore a glamorous knee-length dress. The blue number featured long sleeves with structured padded shoulders, covered in glitter for allover sparkle. Giving the piece a sultry edge was a deep neckline and asymmetric thigh-high hem. Lambert’s look was complete with sparkling earrings and a blue cocktail ring.

Miranda Lambert, red carpet, pumps, pink pumps, metallic pumps, blue dress, sparkly dress
Miranda Lambert attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to shoes, Lambert went similarly bold with a colorful pair of pointed-toe pumps. Her footwear featured sharp triangular toes, as well as metallic pink uppers. Both complementing and contrasting with her dress’ texture and color, Lambert’s pumps made a bold statement and were sleekly finished with stiletto heels likely totaling 3-4 inches in height.

Miranda Lambert, red carpet, pumps, pink pumps, metallic pumps, blue dress, sparkly dress
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety
Miranda Lambert, red carpet, pumps, pink pumps, metallic pumps, blue dress, sparkly dress
A closer look at Lambert’s pumps.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The CMT Awards celebrate the top music videos and television performances by country musicians. The 2022 ceremony, broadcast from Nashville, will be hosted by Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Ballerini. This year’s event also includes numerous star-studded performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and more. Nominations are led by Brown with four — including video of the year — as well as Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Cody Johnson with three each. The show will be airing live from CBS and streaming in Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Discover more star arrivals at the 2022 CMT Awards in the gallery. 

