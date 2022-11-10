Miranda Lambert Channels ’70s-Era Elvis in Studded Denim & Boots for CMA Awards 2022 Performance

Miranda Lambert performed at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. tonight. She hit high notes and roused the crowd in true country star style.

Taking a page out of Elvis Presley’s book, the “Hell on Heels” singer wore a cropped denim button-up with a plunging neckline. The top was fastened with silver studs and black fringe on the sleeves and bodice.

Miranda Lambert performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

Elvis Presley performing on stage, circa 1972. CREDIT: Getty Images

For bottoms, the hitmaker wore tight black high-waisted trousers with denim bell-bottom accents. The flared style was decorated with the same silver studs on her top that trailed up the sides and shined under the brilliant lighting.

Lambert strung a turquoise “M” around her neck and stacked on chunky statement-making rings for good measure. The former “Nashville Star” contestant carried a baby pink tambourine, also accented with silver details, and wore her blond tresses in voluminous, face-framing curls.

Miranda Lambert performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although her shoes weren’t visible, Lambert most likely slipped on a pair of cowboy boots or platforms to elevate her outfit. Earlier in the show, she appeared in metallic green boots for a Loretta Lynn tribute with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire.

Miranda Lambert performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CMA Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

