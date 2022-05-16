Miranda Lambert Suits Up in Denim With Pointy Pumps Before Taking the Stage in Whimsical Jumpsuit at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Miranda Lambert was sharply suited on Sunday in Las Vegas at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The “Bluebird” singer was accompanied by her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert wore a dark blue denim suit jacket paired with matching flared denim trousers.

Lambert and McLoughlin at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. CREDIT: Brenton Ho

She added a choker necklace plus a few rings to her look, and pointed-toe shoes peeked out from under her flared pants.

McLoughlin looked just as sharp in a black two-piece suit with a crisp white shirt and black leather loafers.

Later in the evening, Lambert performed onstage at the event. She sang “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King. For the performance, Lambert wore a black long sleeve jumpsuit embellished with blue stars, colorful florals, flames and more. The jumpsuit also featured dramatic fringe in a bright blue colorway.

Lambert performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: BRIAN FRIEDMAN

The Billboard Music Awards were back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy took the stage as host.

A few winners were announced before the televised ceremony kicked off, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other winners included Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Other than Lambert, performers included Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who received the Billboard Icon Award.

Scroll through for more celebs on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.