Miranda Cosgrove Shines in Orange Feathered Mini Dress and Sky-High Gold Heels at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Wake up, members of my nation: Miranda Cosgrove stepped out on Saturday for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. While arriving to the ceremony with co-host Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, she also made a splashy return to the orange carpet.

Cosgrove notably won the ceremony’s Favorite Female TV Star award for her starring role in “iCarly” — which she was nominated for five times during the show’s original 2007-2013 run.

Miranda Cosgrove attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

While hitting the step-and-repeat, the “Despicable Me” actress struck a pose in a backless minidress by Athenian couturier Celia Kritharioti. Styled by Jessica Paster, her ensemble featured a curved halter-neck silhouette covered in orange, pink and gold sequins. Giving the piece added whimsy were sprays of orange feathers. Completing Cosgrove’s look was a chic updo, as well as thin gold Sydney Evan hoop earrings, bangle bracelets and rings accented with sparkling diamonds.

Miranda Cosgrove and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Cosgrove coordinated with her jewelry in a slick pair of pumps by Voyetté. The star’s $250 Sky-J style featured metallic gold uppers with pointed toes in a snakeskin texture. Completing the pair were utterly daring heels: 4.33-inch stilettos crafted to look like golden barbed wire. Cosgrove’s footwear provided an added edge to her playful ensemble, while remaining glamorous and eye-catching.

Miranda Cosgrove attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Cosgrove’s pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrates the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. The evening’s top winners included Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. The night also marked a return for Cosgrove, who won Favorite Female TV Star. The event was additionally star-studded with appearances by Sofía Vergara, Chloe Bailey, Joshua Peck and Sabrina Carpenter, among other celebrities.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.