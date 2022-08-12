Mindy Kaling Styles Color-Block Dress With Metallic Strappy Heels at ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Premiere

Mindy Kaling made a case for color blocking at her latest event.

The actress and comedian hit the season 3 premiere of “Never Have I Ever” on Thursday night in LA. She serves as the creator and executive producer on the Netflix series. On the red carpet, Kaling wore a dress from Bibhu Mohapatra, which featured a light pink bodice, coral statement sleeves and a burgundy midi-length skirt. Kaling accessorized the look with drop earrings, a red ring and a simple bracelet.

Kaling at the “Never Have I Ever” season 3 premiere in LA. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi

The “Mindy Project” star added a pair of strappy sandals to round out the ensemble. She wore orange metallic heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. The shoes featured three straps as well as a stiletto heel that reached roughly 4 inches in height.

Kaling at the “Never Have I Ever” season 3 premiere in LA. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi

When it comes to her personal style, Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. Her off-duty footwear includes styles like Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals. When she makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana. “The Office” alum has also ventured out of the entertainment industry and into the fashion industry before. Her resume includes starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

