Mindy Kaling Goes Monochromatic In Patent Pumps & Flare-Leg Trousers at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022

Hollywood’s most esteemed stars aligned at Elle’s 29th annual Women In Hollywood event on Monday. Mindy Kaling was among the A-list bunch to attend the celebration held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Kaling put a refined twist on monochromatic dressing for the occasion. The actress and producer wore a sleek long-sleeve black top. The piece featured a square neckline, zipper detail at the center and side slant pockets. She teamed the top with black trousers that had a slight flare on the leg and front pleats.

Mindy Kaling arrives at ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ELLE

“The Office” alum parted her hair on the side and styled it straight. For makeup, Kaling went with a soft smokey eye and a vampy lip. To place more emphasis on her look, she simply accessorized with dainty drop earrings and a diamond bracelet.

Kaling completed her look with black pointed-toe pumps. The patent silhouette had a triangular toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Dark-pointed pumps remain as a versatile and timeless shoe style for somber occasions due to their durable construction.

Mindy Kaling attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ELLE

Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrated its annual Women in Hollywood issue. Held in Los Angeles’ Getty Center, the 2022 event honored cover stars Anne Hathaway, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Ariana DeBose, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Yeoh with cocktails, speeches, dancing and a comedy set by Nick Kroll. The Ralph Lauren-co-hosted occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Hailey Bieber, Charlize Theron, Keke Palmer and Naomi Watts.

