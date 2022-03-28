Mila Kunis Returns to Oscars in Romantic Pink Draped Dress With Ashton Kutcher on Red Carpet

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s latest date night was utterly romantic — in fact, the couple took it to the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles.

The “That ’70s Show” stars arrived at the Dolby Theater in sharp style, with Kunis dressed in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. The couture piece featured draped panels that created a wrapped effect, including a cutout strapless top, slim-fitting skirt and flowing train — all cinched with a matching belt. Kunis accessorized with glamorous diamond drop earrings and a cocktail ring. Kutcher was equally elegant, wearing a classic black tuxedo and matching leather brogues.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to shoes, Kunis’ footwear wasn’t visible beneath her long skirt. However, the “Luckiest Girl Alive” star likely wore a pair of high heels in a pointed-toe pump or strappy sandal silhouette. Each have grown as top red carpet trends during this year’s Oscars, as seen on stars like Becky G, Kristen Stewart, Regina Hall and more.

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.