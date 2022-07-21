Mickey Guyton Makes Elegant Arrival in Flowy Lavender Gown & Invisible Heels at the 2022 ESPY Awards

The world of sports and entertainment came together for a night of celebration at the 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday night. Among the stars to walk the red carpet was Mickey Guyton.

The country music singer arrived in a floor-length lavender gown. The flowy number featured a high neckline, sheer balloon sleeves, a pleated bodice and a slightly ruffled hem. For glam, Guyton went with bone straight hair and shimmering eyeshadow with a glossy pout. She accessorized with gold statement drop earrings and white pointy nails.

Mickey Guyton at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Variety

Mickey Guyton attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Leon Bennett

Unfortunately, the length of her gown did not allow for peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she rounded out the look with stiletto sandals, sky-high platforms or her personal favorite — sharp pumps.

Guyton completed her look with pointed-toe pumps when she hit the stage during the live telecast.

The “Heaven Down Here” artist lent her voice to an empowering tribute to women in sports and the strides they’ve made throughout their career. For her performance, the Texas native swapped her breezy lavender gown for a sparkling cream dress. The glittering gown had a plunging deep V-neckline and a risky center split. Guyton grounded the ensemble with nude pointed-toe pumps.

Mickey Guyton at the 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show was hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night was Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.