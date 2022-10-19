Michelle Yeoh Brightens Up in Yellow Velvet Dress & Green Pumps at ‘The School of Good and Evil’ Premiere

Michelle Yeoh served a lesson in colorful dressing for the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School of Good and Evil.” Based on the fantasy novel series by Soman Chainani, the new film also stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Sophia Anne Caruso, premiering on the platform on Oct. 19.

For the occasion, Yeoh arrived at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre in a vibrant yellow dress. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star’s bright velvet number featured long sleeves and a draped hemline that formed a subtle thigh-high slit. Her accessories remained elegant and sharp, consisting of bejeweled gold teardrop earrings and Gabriela Hearst’s famed Nina handbag; the top-handle style, featuring a rounded construction crafted from aquamarine suede, is currently only available by special order.

Michelle Yeoh attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School For Good And Evil” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Soman Chainani and Michelle Yeoh attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School For Good And Evil” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

When it came to footwear, Yeoh slipped into a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star’s set featured triangular toes with deep green suede uppers, complementing the soft textures of her handbag and dress. Yeoh’s style was complete with curved thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, giving her a sleek yet walkable height boost. The set also created a tricolor effect, as yellow, green and blue sit alongside each other in the rainbow.

A closer look at Yeoh’s pumps. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School For Good And Evil” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Laurence Fishburne, Charlize Theron, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School For Good And Evil” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Yeoh’s red carpet footwear often features pointed and open-toed pumps in neutral and jewel tones, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin and Roger Vivier. The “Hidden Tiger, Crouching Dragon” star’s off-duty footwear is equally sharp yet relaxed, featuring Stella McCartney platform brogues and a wide range of thong sandals.

