Michelle Williams Makes Elegant Arrival in Satin Split Dress & Strappy Sandals at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Michelle Williams made a stylish appearance at “The Fabelmans” premiere during the 2022 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday. The AFI festival includes high-profile films with Q&As featuring the films’ cast and crew and a robust lineup of fiction and nonfiction features and shorts presented in established AFI FEST sections.

While arriving at the TCL Chinese Theatre, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum posed for photos on the red carpet in a chic black ensemble. Williams wore a satin floor-length gown that fell delicately off-the-shoulder and included a cinched waist with side pleats and a small slit near the center of the hemline.

Michelle Williams arrives at the 2022 AFI Fest – “The Fabelmans” Closing Night Gala Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 6. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her look, the “Venom” star parted her short blond tresses in the middle and went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout. For accessories, Williams added a thick gold choker necklace.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Williams completed her look with black strappy sandals. The silhouette peaked out slightly behind the slit of her dress and appeared to have a thin strap that ran across the toe and a round outsole.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Michelle Williams attends 2022 AFI Fest – “The Fabelmans” Closing Night Gala Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 6. CREDIT: Getty Images

