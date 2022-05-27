Pregnant Michelle Williams Flatters Her Baby Bump in Floral Maxi Dress With Chanel Glitter Flats at Cannes Film Festival 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Michelle Williams made her mark on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival today in France by sharing her take on pregnancy style.

The “Venom” actress joined many familiar faces cradling her baby bump in a flouncy dress. The star arrived in a modified version of Chanel couture. The dress originally had puffy balloon sleeves on the runway, but was likely changed due to the summer heat.

Director Kelly Reichardt, from left, and Michelle Williams pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Showing Up’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 27, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The gown instead features blue and white straps with a simple neckline. The fabric is printed with blue and white flowers with a textured surface that brought the dress to life.

Michelle Williams poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film ‘Showing Up’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 27, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The maxi dress makes for a perfect maternity style because of its length and oversized nature, giving the star room to breathe and move. Much like the slit in the middle, the hem is also adorned in lace, giving the dress a dainty quality.

Williams kept things simple, popping on a silver necklace and a few silver rings to seal the deal.

Keeping with the comfort theme, Williams wore baby pink glittering Chanel flats with black suede heels and toes. The flats have a pointed toe and gold Chanel logos on the side. The pretty pink flats are secured with a simple strap atop the star’s feet.

Michelle Williams poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Showing Up’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 27, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

