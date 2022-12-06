Michaela Coel Does Goddess Glam in Snake Bra Top & Hidden Heels at Moet & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration

Michaela Coel channeled greek goddess style at Moët & Chandon’s holiday celebration in New York City last night.

The Emmy Award-winning star arrived at Lincoln Center for the occasion in a dynamic ensemble, cast in a pale chocolate brown hue. The outfit in question included a sweeping draped maxi skirt, featuring a heavily pleated texture with a smocked waistband. The outfit’s central piece, however, featured a matching ruched bra-style crop top, given a cutout dimension from a large metallic snake-shaped accent that formed its neckline and straps.

Michaela Coel attends the Moët & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Coel’s ensemble was completed with a wide cuff bracelet, cast in similar gold and brown tones to perfectly match the “Chewing Gum” star’s ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Coel’s footwear could not be fully seen beneath her gown’s long train. However, it’s highly likely the “I May Destroy You” creator donned a set of high-heeled sandals, platforms or pumps in a hue that matched or coordinated with her gown. Similar footwear has been worn by Coel over the years during occasions including the Emmy Awards, Met Gala and the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

A closer look at Coel’s heels. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Moët & Chandon’s holiday event celebrated the start of the holiday season with a soiree in New York City. Held at Lincoln Center, the champagne brand’s party was hosted by Roger Federer and featured a surprise Mariah Carey concert. The occasion was notably attended by a starry group go guests, including Alexa Demie, Jessica Chastain, Emily Ratajkowski, Michaela Coel and Taylor Russell.

PHOTOS: Discover how high heels have transformed over the years in the gallery.