Michael B. Jordan Slips on Loafers With Chanel Knit Tank Top at ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere

Michael B. Jordan put a summer spin on a formal look while attending “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Amazon Prime series officially premieres on Sept. 2 and brings heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history to screens for the very first time.

Jordan hit the red carpet at The Culver Studios in a gray knit tank top by Chanel. The sleeveless silhouette had a round neckline and was adorned with silver buttons at the center. The “Creed” actor teamed the sleek piece with pleated navy blue trousers from The Row. The pants had a relaxed fit and subtle cuffs near the hem.

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the premiere of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” held at The Culver Studios on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sticking to a minimalistic vibe, the film producer added stud earrings, diamond necklace and a black watch. To give his ensemble a sophisticated and dapper finish Jordan slipped into a pair of white leather loafers. The slip-on style had a round toe and was set on a black outsole. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

Jordan might be an outstanding actor, but the “Black Panther” star has quickly established himself as a stylish force to be reckoned with. From the show-stopping suits that he chooses for red carpet events to his natural knack for elevating casual street style moments, Jordan never shies away from making a bold statement. He’s not afraid to play with the conventions of tailoring, experimenting with colors and fabrics, while always keeping a perfectly-fitted silhouette.

Michael B. Jordan attends the premiere of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” held at The Culver Studios on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

